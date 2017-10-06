Water Buffalo offers great river views as well as outdoor seating along the RiverWalk. The interior is dazzling with two levels, two bars and contemporary artwork. The menu is casual with appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees at moderate prices. Try lobster and fennel fritters or sautéed shrimp and mussels over pasta. Every table has a great view. (Jeff Beutner)
Water Buffalo
249 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Contemporary, Fish Fry, Sandwiches