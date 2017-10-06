William Ho's serves quintessential American-Chinese food: greasy, salty and overcooked. That's not a novel niche, but this longstanding Shorewood restaurant stands out for its specialties: a bargain lunch buffet, inspired vegetarian options (which include orange-chicken-style tofu and a tofu casserole), and particularly its seafood menu. Fresh lobster and crab are served steamed or stir-fried, and at generous prices, and the shrimp is plump and well-prepared. Even with its colorful, Chinese decorations, William Ho's dining room is a little dark and dusty, so many regulars opt for takeout or delivery. (Evan Rytlewski)
William Ho's
3524 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
3524 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Chinese, Seafood