\nEvent: Annual Easter Egg Hunt\nDate: Saturday, April 4, 2015\nTime: Egg Hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. sharp\nLocation: Wisconsin Avenue Park, 10300 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wauwatosa\nCost: Admission is Free\nDonations: Nonperishable food items will benefit the Wauwatosa Food Pantry\nEntertainment: Balloons, Prizes, Refreshments & the Bunny Rabbit!\n \nPlease join the Mayfair Rotary Club of Wauwatosa as it celebrates the tradition of hunting for Easter eggs on Saturday, April 4, 2015.\n\nChildren ages 9 and under may participate in the “hunt. x93\n \nPrizes and refreshments will be provided for all children, as well as a visit from the Easter Bunny! \n\nThe hunt will be outdoors so please prepare for sun, rain or even snow! \nRemember to bring boots in case it is muddy and a basket or bag for your goodies.\n \nThe Mayfair Rotary Club of Wauwatosa looks forward to seeing you there!\n
Wisconsin Avenue Park
10300 West Wisconsin Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226
