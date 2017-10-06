Old World 3rd St. combines restaurants, bars and gourmet food shops, but in 2009 the Wisconsin Cheese Mart at the corner of Highland Ave. and 3rd St. blurred the choices. This is when it expanded and added a place called The Cheese Bar. While the mart will offer small samples of their 150 cheeses produced in Wisconsin, the bar is the place to actually enjoy them. The menu offers cheese, beer and wine flights. It also is possible to get a light meal here. The bar is open later than the mart closing at midnight most nights, another place to keep in mind after Bradley Center events.
Wisconsin Cheese Mart
1048 N. Old World 3rd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
1048 N. Old World 3rd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
American