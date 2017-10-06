Housed in a former neighborhood drive-in, Yum! Yum! offers Middle Eastern food along the lines of the usual beef and chicken kebabs and vegetarian appetizers. The meat is zabiha halal, the Islamic equivalent of kosher. Starters include humus, babaganoog, and Egyptian fuul (fava beans). Among the entrees is a decent beef schwarma offered spicy or mild. (Jeff Beutner)
Yum! Yum!
4125 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
American, Middle Eastern