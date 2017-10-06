An unexpected neighborhood haunt in Lake Country, Zin offers California cuisine with Italian influences. On the menu, satisfying salads with fresh ingredients and grownup pizza options, plus a number of hearty pasta and meat entrees that won’t overwhelm you with their portion size. The lounge–like atmosphere provides a contemporary alternative to the area’s overdone bar and grill scene. If you are a resident of Lake Country, maybe Zin is already on your list of regularly visited venues, if not, it’s worth exploring.
Zin
629 Main St., Delafield, Wisconsin 53018
Contemporary, Italian