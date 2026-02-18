Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Food, Froth and Frostfest

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Public Market - Instagram Milwaukee Public Market in the snow Milwaukee Public Market viewed from the Riverwalk Commons on a snowy day

'Frostfest

Saturday, February 21

Riverwalk Commons

400 N. Water St.

The inaugural Frostfest will take place in the Riverwalk Commons, the small park and area by the pickleball courts across the street from the Milwaukee Public Market beneath I-794. The family friendly event will have winter beverages and brats (with proceeds from the latter going to Hunger Task Force), activities, a mini-curling court, a free sauna experience, and live music. Performers include Beatles-inspired The Taxmen, as well as Torcado and Mas Verde.

The fest is 3-7 p.m. and free to attend. More info: www.milwaukeepublicmarket.org

Food & Froth

Saturday, February 21

Milwaukee Public Museum

800 W. Wells St.

The 26th annual edition of this food and drink focused social event will also be the last one at Milwaukee Public Museum’s current location. The fundraiser has “delicious brews and bites” from more than 70 breweries and 20 restaurants, so you can enjoy a beer and a snack while you check out your favorite (and soon to be gone) exhibits. The evening features live entertainment and admission includes a commemorative take-home glass.

The event is 7-9:30 p.m. (VIP entrance 6 p.m.) and tickets start at $100, more info and tickets: www.mpm.edu/beer

Fat Bodies Hotties Clothing Swap

Saturday, February 28

Kuumba Juice + Coffee

274 E. Keefe Ave.

The organizers of this event note that finding clothes that fit well and make you feel good if you’re a size XL or above can be a challenge, so this clothing swap was set up to trade items you might not love with someone who would. People are encouraged to swap (not just drop off) sizes XL-8XL to inspire a fresh new look.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The clothing swap is 12-3 p.m. and free to attend.

Brew City Bombshells presents: Taboo

Saturday, February 28

X-Ray Arcade

5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy

Long-running local burlesque performance group the Brew City Bombshells are back with their Ninth annual “Taboo” themed show, “serving all the spicy treats you crave.” In addition to burlesque performances, there will be a raffle for kinky prizes, and a “spank train.” Attendees should note that “kink wear is encouraged” and that “consent is not just sexy—it’s MANDATORY.”

Doors are at 8 p.m., show at 9, tickets are $25 at the door.

Clue: The Movie 40th Anniversary Tour

Tuesday, March 3

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N. Water St.

Released in 1985, Clue is a comedy/ mystery adaptation of the classic board game and developed a cult following over the years largely thanks to the film’s talented cast, which included Tim Curry, Madeline Khan, and Christopher Lloyd, among others. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the film is on tour, hosted by Lesley Ann Warren, who played Miss Scarlet in the movie. In addition to the film screening, Warren will share stories from the set and participate in an audience Q and A. VIP meet and greet packages are available.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50 and can be found here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/clue-the-movie-with-lesley-ann-milwaukee-wisconsin-03-03-2026/event/07006371AFC46F6D