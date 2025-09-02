Milwaukee Church Joins National Lawsuit Regarding ICE Raids

× Expand Christian church interior

The Greater Milwaukee Synod, a clergy of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, has joined a coalition of faith-based groups nationwide in filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Secretary Kristi Noem over policy that allows Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) to carry out operations in and around houses of worship. The lawsuit argues that said policy is in violation of the First Amendment as well as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.

Bishop Paul Erickson of Greater Milwaukee Synod says, “The government cannot interfere in the free expression of religion.”

Expand Photo via Greater Milwaukee Synod - Facebook Greater Milwaukee Synod - Milwaukee Pride Parade Bishop Paul Erickson with fellow clergy and community members of the Greater Milwaukee Synod march at Milwaukee Pride Parade.

ICE being given free reign to enter houses of worship means both documented and undocumented folks could be in danger in such places, as ICE does not necessarily distinguish between the two groups. “Folks who would otherwise want to attend services are now actively discouraged out of fear that ICE activity may be conducted there,” Erickson adds.

The bishop points out that this discourages folks from accessing other necessities like food. clothing and other resources as well. “We have a religious mandate to love and serve our neighbor, and the government is interfering with our ability to do so.”

As the National Immigration Law Center explains, President Trump rescinded a Biden-era policy that designates houses of worship as “sensitive locations” and therefore off-limits to ICE. It also notes that the Fourth Amendment protects individuals from unwarranted searches and services, and the Fifth Amendment grants individuals the right to remain silent.

ICE agents cannot be stopped from entering public spaces, but in order for them to be allowed into a private space, they must present a federal warrant signed by a judge. Administrative warrants, which are different, do not give them access to private spaces.

Milwaukee’s synod is one of five ECLA synods joining this lawsuit, which was filed in Massachusetts by the New England Synod. Several other faith traditions, including American Baptist Church, the Metropolitan Community Church and Quaker groups, have also signed on.

“We can’t let our government trample on our rights without putting up resistance,” Erickson affirms. “Make sure that anyone you know who may be targeted by ICE knows their rights. All residents of this country have a right to due process, regardless of their citizenship status.”