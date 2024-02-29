Milwaukee Marks International Women’s Day

Building a Liberated Future banner
International Women's Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women annually on March 8. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the challenges and discrimination that women still face globally, sparking discussions and advocacy efforts aimed at addressing gender-based disparities and promoting gender equality. March 8 reminds us of the progress made and the work that still needs to be done to achieve true gender parity and empowerment.
Building a Liberated Future Free from Political Repression
- Milwaukee's International Women's Day Coalition
- Saturday, March 2, 3-6 p.m.
- ISM Community Center, 815 W. Layton Ave.
- Learn More: Building a Liberated Future Free from Political Repression
- Panel, Pop-Up Gallery, Makers Market
Women’s Month Beer Dinner @ Heirloom MKE
- Women's Beer and Spirits Collective and Heirloom MKE
- Sunday, March 3, 6 p.m.
- 2378 S. Howell Ave.
- Learn More: Women's Month Beer Dinner @ Heirloom Mke
- Beer Dinner, Four-Course Meal from Heirloom MKE
Inspire Inclusion
- Women's Fund of Greater Milwaukee
- Friday, March 8, 12:30-3 p.m.
- Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 S. Water St.
- Learn More: #InspireInclusion | Women's Fund of Greater Milwaukee
- Keynote Speaker, Activity, Happy Hour at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel
International Women’s Night
- Cafe Centraal and Women's Beer and Spirits Collective
- Friday, March 8, 5-7 p.m.
- 2306 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
- Learn More: International Women's Night
- Live Music, Stories from Local Women, Silent Auction
Let's Talk Womxn: Live Out Loud Dinner
- Let's Talk Womxn Milwaukee + Honeypie Cafe
- Friday, March 8, 6-9 p.m.
- 4227 W. Vliet St.
- Learn More: Let's Talk Womxn: Live Out Loud Dinner
- Featuring 20+ leading Milwaukee Women Food/Drink Entrepreneurs, Vendors, Drag Show, Music
Roxie Beane Music • New Barons Brewing: National Women’s Month
- Roxie Beane Music + New Barons Brewing Cooperative
- Thursday, March 14, 6-9 p.m.
- New Barons Brewing Cooperative, 2018 S. First St., Ste 170
- Learn More: Roxie Beane • New Barons Brewing: National Women’s Month
- Live Music by Multiple Local Female Artists
Night at the Gallery: Women’s Month
- David Barnett Gallery
- Thursday, March 14, 5-7 p.m.
- 1024 E. State St.
- Learn More: Night at the Gallery: Women's Month
- Free Wine, Late Hours, Free Admission, Accepting Donations to Support Sojourner Family Peace Center
2024 International Women’s Day
- The United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee
- Saturday, March 16, 10-11:30 a.m.
- Virtual, on Zoom
- Learn More: 2024 International Women’s Day — United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee
- Virtual Celebration, Presentations by 3 Distinguished Women
Women’s Beer & Spirits Collective Presents A Variety Show
- Cactus Club and Women's Beer and Spirits Collective
- Tuesday, March 19, 6:30 p.m.
- 2496 S. Wentworth Ave.
- Learn More: Women’s Beer & Spirits Collective Presents A Variety Show
- Variety Show