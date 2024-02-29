Milwaukee Marks International Women’s Day

International Women's Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women annually on March 8. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the challenges and discrimination that women still face globally, sparking discussions and advocacy efforts aimed at addressing gender-based disparities and promoting gender equality. March 8 reminds us of the progress made and the work that still needs to be done to achieve true gender parity and empowerment.

Building a Liberated Future Free from Political Repression

Women’s Month Beer Dinner @ Heirloom MKE

Inspire Inclusion

International Women’s Night

  • Cafe Centraal and Women's Beer and Spirits Collective
  • Friday, March 8, 5-7 p.m.
  • 2306 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
  • Learn More: International Women's Night
  • Live Music, Stories from Local Women, Silent Auction

Let's Talk Womxn: Live Out Loud Dinner

  • Let's Talk Womxn Milwaukee + Honeypie Cafe
  • Friday, March 8, 6-9 p.m.
  • 4227 W. Vliet St.
  • Learn More: Let's Talk Womxn: Live Out Loud Dinner
  • Featuring 20+ leading Milwaukee Women Food/Drink Entrepreneurs, Vendors, Drag Show, Music

Roxie Beane Music • New Barons Brewing: National Women’s Month

Night at the Gallery: Women’s Month

  • David Barnett Gallery
  • Thursday, March 14, 5-7 p.m.
  • 1024 E. State St.
  • Learn More: Night at the Gallery: Women's Month
  • Free Wine, Late Hours, Free Admission, Accepting Donations to Support Sojourner Family Peace Center

2024 International Women’s Day

Women’s Beer & Spirits Collective Presents A Variety Show