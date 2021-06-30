'City Rock Showgram' with Matt Schoeffler

Hey this is Matt and I'm on the “City Rock Showgram” (along with Rich Kirchen). The record that I chose was The Lawrence Arms' The Greatest Story Ever Told. It’s just classic Midwest punk rock... my favorite kind of music!

The cool thing about it is the lyrics are kinda juxtaposed between literature and pop culture. And why I like the record so much is that there's actually annotations in the liner notes where they reference the pop culture and literature references. So, when you listen along to the record it's very interactive: you pull out the liner notes, you kind of follow along, it's a lot of fun and it gives you some great reading materials so to follow up with. Lawrence Arms, good old Chicago punk rock!