"Hi, my name’s Dietrich, host of 'The Gear Head Show' Saturday morning cartoons here on. I chose the record Chrome Smoke and Fire because it is just a very cool record. It's a two LP set and it’s a compilation of early cart music—hot rod tunes—stuff going all the way back to the 1930s. And it kind of encompasses a lot of my interests music-wise and car-wise. So that's it!"

× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal