‘Atlantis Lullabye: The Concert from Avignon’ by Yusef Lateef

Saxophonist Yusef Lateef described his music as “Autophysiophysic.” Under any name, it was exemplary of the route taken by many venturesome postwar jazz musicians. Atlantis Lullabye is a previously unreleased 1972 concert recording from Avignon, France. The performance is harmonically spacious yet driven on many tracks by Lateef’s insistent solos, twitching and shrieking at moments but never losing the melodic thread. He switched to flute for a duet with pianist-composer Kenny Barron on a piece firmly in the Eric Satie camp. Lateef was also able to execute ‘50s style jump blues and ‘60s style soul jazz with aplomb. The two-disc set also includes a lovely stroll through a warmly melodic standard, “I’m Getting Sentimental Over You.”

