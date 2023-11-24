“Been So Down” b/w “Seeing You This Way” by Char & Eric with the Bodyguards

"Seeing You This Way" by Char & Eric

A tribute to his late collaborators Rob McCuen and Cecilio Negrón Jr., Eric Blowtorch has released a single that includes contributions from those key Milwaukee musicians. “Been So Down” nearly jumps from the speakers, the high energy romp features vocals by Blowtorch and Char, propelled by David Wake’s organ and McCuen’s driving drumming. The flipside, Minnie Riperton’s “Seeing You This Way,” is snapshot of optimism with Negrón’s conga groove breakdown and Dan Flynn’s guitar providing energy.

To honor McCuen and Negron, 10% of the profits from sales of the record will go to Prevent Suicide Milwaukee and 10% will go to the Cecilio Negrón, Jr., trust to provide for his two youngest children.