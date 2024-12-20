Expand I'm Not a Robot by Sam Llanas

With his digital single “I’m Not a Robot,” ex-BoDean Sam Llanas reunites with drummer Guy Hoffman and bassist Bob Griffin, a couple former BoDeans with whom Llanas hasn’t recorded since 1987. Singing over an ironically somewhat robotic—but pleasingly roughed up—riff, Llanas laments that the Milwaukee isn’t what it used to be. Whatever those sentiments have to do with Llanas’ multiple declarations of not being an automaton and announcing his intention to rock his ass off, it works. If he has a long-player’s worth of material at least as desperate, defiant, ragged and hooky in the offing, a late-career treat from Llanas could well be in the offing.

