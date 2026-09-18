Expand 12th House, by Bob Reitman

The poet Bob Reitman is a patient, patient recording artist.

In 1972 he released his debut album (The Eleventh House) and he finally is getting around to the follow up, 12th House.

Across 16 selections—three are revisited from the debut— he examines mortality in “Death,” “Schultz the Cemetery Man,” and the miracle of birth. In Reitman’s eight-plus decades of gathering wisdom and source material, music has loomed large for the guy best known as a radio DJ.

A child of the rock and roll era, it is no surprise to hear Reitman reference “Buddy Holly,” Link Wray and David Bowie. Likewise, as part of a generation whose collective voice was that of a social conscience, selections “When Martin’s Soul Flew Up” and “The Revolution is Here” feel an integral part of his psyche. “From ‘67 to ‘76” may be a poem by definition, but it sits neatly on a shelf with lyrics by Reitman inspirations Bob Dylan and Lou Reed.

× Behind the Mix: Bob Reitman's 12th House

Across the album the poet’s relaxed, late-night voice is supported by musical contributions from a cast including producer Gary Tanin, John Hoier, Sam Llanas and Jack Spann. Contributions from across the walls of time by drummer Clyde Stubblefield and guitarist Chris Aaron are a bittersweet touch.

The psychedelic splashed vinyl pressing of the LP is icing on the cake.

“12th House in Twilight: Bob Reitman's Vinyl Launch - An Immersive Celebration w/ Trapper Schoepp”, The Pabst Theater, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.

Prior to official retail availability there will be a limited number of albums available via mail order by making a donation of $40 dollars or more to WUWM. Call WUWM development department at (414) 270-1225 for details.