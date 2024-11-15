Expand 1Q84 by Sahara von Hattenberger

Canadian born cellist Sahara Von Hattenberger takes time off from her work with the Chamber Orchestra of New York to release her solo debut 1Q84, a two-disc mashup of classical, baroque, and jazz stylings, with some pop accoutrements thrown in for good measure. The first disc is a rendition of Claude Bolling’s 1984 composition “Suite for Cello and Jazz Piano Trio,” originally conceived as a six-part collaboration with master cellist YoYo Ma, performed by Von Hattenberger for her graduation recital at McGill University in Montreal.

Von Hattenberger’s quartet ensemble isn’t content with reverential replication, grafting fresh improvisations onto Bolling’s original work highlighted by pianist Joanne Krag’s energetic, melodic soloing. Percussionist Jim Doxas’s drumming gives disc two’s “Air Chrysalis” a rock feel, and Von Hattenberger looks at a different type of ‘80s composition with a cover of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” Witty, uplifting and original, IQ84 is a pleasant autumn surprise that holds up to repeated listening.