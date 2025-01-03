Expand 7x7by7 by Brian Lynch

Trumpeter Brian Lynch knows and cherishes jazz history and his jazz story. His achievement is “a place in a lineage,” he comments. He opens his latest album with a warm, lovingly stylish tribute to a formative experience, winning a college jazz contest with his Wisconsin Conservatory of Music ensemble. “In the Riv” references the Buick Riviera driven by Tony King, the genius educator (I studied with him, too) who led Brian and company long ago to a Notre Dame music competition his ensemble won gloriously.

The two-time Grammy winner is internationally acclaimed, but another sign of his local loyalty was picking Milwaukee-born saxophonist Greg Handy who absolutely shines throughout.

“High Point of the Hang” turns up the Latin beat, a Lynch specialty, and Handy’s solo deeply digs the pocket while telling a wonderful short-short story. Part of the triplicate concept (seven tunes by seven musicians) is all tunes running seven minutes flat, a feat of recording studio manipulation. This contributes to concise solos throughout. Yet tempos and moods shift tastily, until Lynch takes a deep conceptual and temporal breath with “Greeting on 87th Street,” an ode to his lover. Lynch unfurls ardent tenderness and Handy ups the passion quotient with his tenor’s fiery soulfulness. Only a tenor can blaze like this. The other hidden star is pianist Luis Perdomo, who especially delivers late: on “Greeting” his pealing arpeggios and clangorous yet tender chords make the lover believe him.

Then on the closer, “Finnegan’s Garden,” an ode to Lynch’s pet dog, the pianist’s thick chords feel like their stroking fur then a sinuous melody sings joyously, an alluring sequence where a dog might just howl along.

