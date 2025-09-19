Expand A Carnival of Grey and White by Trolley 'A Carnival of Grey & White' by Trolley

Since the 1990s, Trolley has made songs that echo subgenres like power pop, baroque pop and psych, yet have surpassed many of those subgenres’ respective troubadours by simply creating good songs for the layperson, as well as art for the critic bent on dissection.

Scheduled for release in October, Trolley’s A Carnival of Grey and White will perhaps be the crescendo to their long career.

The record begins with the apropos title track that embodies the wonder and abandon of a teen at a carnival, peppered with more than 50 shades of gray that adulthood introduces by way of depression, death, and the evaporation of love. The carnival hints at what the rest of the record reveals: not a fever dream like, say, The Beatles’ “Mr. Kite,” but a celebration of music made under less-than-ideal circumstances. It’s only befitting that the lead vocal was sung by the departed, Mike Peroto, to whom guitarist Paul J. Wall and bassist/vocalist Terry Hackbarth have dedicated the record.

The band manages to follow the tough act of the opening offering with “As Long as I Can Find You,” a melodic “Yesterday’s Papers” era Stones-esque gem. The pub rock lead vocal is enhanced by guest vocalist, Betty Strigens, who recaptures a Paisley Underground spirit that pairs well with Hackbarth’s.

“Do It For the Girl” captures and rekindles the existential angst of their earlier single, “Put a Gun to You,” while the lush harmonies and simplicity of “Starlight” vibe with Friends-era Beach Boys. The deft psychedelia and driving beat of “Shiny Cars” bring out colors of red and yellow that make up for any melancholy on the record.

Trolley unpacks and addresses pain throughout their carnival of an album, but with none more strange than “Since the Drugs Wore Off.” Imagine the Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling” played backwards. The lyric “You can feel nothing since the drugs wore off” seems out of place, only because this record is a deeply emotional listen, full of unmedicated responses to the most unpleasant human emotions. The album fades with an isolated acoustic guitar, leading the listener to wonder if this will be the last great studio recording they will hear from Trolley.

