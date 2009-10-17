×

Born in Lebanon, a crossroads of trade and culture for thousands of years, themulti-instrumentalist Abaji is a convergence of Greek and Armenian heritage,growing up speaking Turkish, Arabic and French and listening to Western rock.His new CD is similarly spread across the map. Origine Orients sounds like Dylan in Arabic, the haunting modes ofArmenian music (with a slight jazz after-tone) and Mississippi Dervish blues.Not everything works on this eclectic world tour, but Abaji does make his pointthat the blues has no single point of origin.



