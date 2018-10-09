Ace of Cups: Ace of Cups (High Moon Records)

The Ace of Cups is a card in the Tarot deck’s Minor Arcana illustrated by five streams pouring from a golden chalice representing the five senses. To the recipient, the card represents emotional awareness, intimacy, attunement, compassion and love. The Ace of Cups also is the name of one of the San Francisco Haight-Ashbury scene’s most remarkable bands, a five-member “girl group” that appeared on stage with Jimi Hendrix, The Grateful Dead, The Band and a host of others. Disbanding in 1972, the group never cut a record. Until now.

Former members Mary Gannon Alfiler (bass), Mary Simpson Mercy (lead guitar), Denise Kaufman (guitar, harmonica) and Diane Vitalich (drums) came together earlier this year to cut Ace of Cups. The 26-cut two-disc set showcases the women’s exceptional musicianship, beautiful harmonies and a bright fresh sound that blows like a psychedelic wind from a collective cultural past.

It will help CD sales that performers like Taj Mahal, Bob Weir, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Cassidy appear on the album. But the Cups don’t really need them to recreate the magic of the 1960s, from its bluesy roots to its high-flying harmonies. Hell, there’s even a sitar number in the set. It’s all really remarkable. The album, due for release in November, will be followed in 2019 with another 20-cut album that will feature Jackson Browne, Sheila E. and Paul Simon.

The Hog Farm’s Wavy Gravy, the unintended star of the film Woodstock, also will make an appearance. Why are we not surprised?