Acoustic in Concert by Simple Minds

It’s only apt that “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” is Simple Minds most remembered song—at least in the U.S. But their popularity in the U.K. was much greater as seen (and heard) by the reaction of the enthusiastic, clap-along audience on this Blu-ray/CD combo documenting a 2016 concert at London’s Hackney Empire. The concept of Acoustic in Concert is self-explanatory: Simple Minds performed their hits (“Don’t You” among them) with acoustic guitars and percussion backing vocalist Jim Kerr. Even unplugged, the spaciousness of their songs remains comparable to U2 and in his grandest moments, Kerr shares a sense for drama with Bono. Outstanding is their version of David Bowie’s “Andy Warhol,” more deliberately rocking (even with acoustic guitars) than the fey original.

