Northern Michigander Jake Allen creates music that at once defies easy pigeonholing yet remains easily accessible. Though Allen fits the singer-songwriter template by virtue of his often confessional, if as often enigmatic, lyrics, the baroque nature of many of his arrangements on Affirmation's 12 songs make him more of a sonic auteur or architect than a standard heart-on-sleeve troubadour. Orchestral strings, woodwinds and other aural accoutrements build upon Allen's intricate guitar gymnastics and slowly ear-grabbing melodic hooks to build an aural heft as equally apt for an attentive listening experience and coffeehouse background ambience. Soft-loud-soft dynamics on a few numbers give the impression of grunge aesthetics transmuted to alternately swelling and delicate art pop. Certainly, Allen’s approach has some precedents in some 90s-00s male soloists with adult contemporary and adult album alternative radio appeal, but Affirmation Day bears the marks of an artist willing to cut through his own path.
'Affirmation Day' by Jake Allen
