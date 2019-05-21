Ain’t Nothing But a Cyber Coup & You by Mark Dresser Seven

Not many bands title a song after a Paul Krugman column. On the second album by the Mark Dresser Seven, the track “Let Them Eat Paper Towels” tips the hat to The New York Times columnist and his stalwart opposition to the direction of the nation. Led by bassist Mark Dresser, the jazz combo includes multiple woodwinds, trombone and violin along with piano and drums. They make ambitious music, melodic yet cacophonous, displaying instrumental agility in compositions inspired by Charles Mingus and Arthur Blythe.

