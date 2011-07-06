The throat singers and musicians of Alash sometimes call themselves a Milwaukee band, even though they come from Tuva and log thousands of miles a year on the road. Their manager lives in Milwaukee and they spend at least a week each year in the Cream City (and look forward to seeing the Brewers). The global crisscross is subtly audible on their second studio album, where the Far East cadences and cavernous vocals are augmented by African drum, guitar and a guest spot by Flecktones bassist Victor Wooten, lending texture without disturbing the traditional essence of this ancient music. Some of the rhythms almost get funky, as if the deep blues of the Mississippi Delta flowed into the mountains of Central Asia.