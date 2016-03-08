Album Review: David Broza & The Andalusian Orchestra Ashkelon 'Andalusian Love Song' (Eighth Note/Magenta)

Jewish communities flourished in Spain until their expulsion by the country’s rulers in 1492. Israeli pop star David Broza connects with the musical legacy of Spanish Jews on Andalusian Love Song .

Working with conductor Tom Cohen and a 35-piece orchestra, Broza reinterprets his repertoire in arrangements that display the musical continuities that stretch from the Persian Gulf, the Eastern Mediterranean and across North Africa until touching Spain. Flamenco influences coexist with lush Arabic orchestrations and rousing Gypsy dances.