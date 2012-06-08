<span>She was born in Azerbaijan but raised in Rotterdamand that was a lucky thing for jazz musician Amina Figarova. Figarova was fortunate to grow up in a country where jazz is respected as an art form and the scene continues to thrive. <em>Twelve</em> gives no hint of her heritage near the rim of Asia, but is well stocked with the influence of Dutch jazz </span>in compositions carefully constructed from elements chosen from America's jazz tradition. A talented pianist, Figarova draws from the moody Gil Evans strain of orchestrated jazz, with a few nods to the rapid rhythms of bebop and the freer dynamics of the post-bop avant-garde.