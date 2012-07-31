Andra Kouyate & Seke Chi

<span>The bluesy syncopations of West Africa meet the Arabesque melodic twists of North Africa on <em>Saro</em>, an album by Mali's Andra Kouyate and friends. Aside from the traditions of their crossroads land, one hears a hint of rock chord changes and maybe an echo of Gipsy Kings flamenco. Coming from a long line of story-singing griots, Kouyate was immersed from birth in the music of his region, but he is determined to reach a wider audience. Language may be a barrier, but the funkiness of his own heritage and his willingness to incorporate reggae and other outside influences could help him find new audiences.</span>