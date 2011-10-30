Andrew Cyrille & Haitian Fascination

Andrew Cyrille was born in New York to parents from Haiti, and he has traveled back and forth between those two lands, physically and musically. Route de Freres is something of a sentimental journey for the drummer, who has worked behind Rahsaan Roland Kirk and Coleman Hawkins, as he couples lively Caribbean melodies and the complex weave of African rhythm with the subtleties and stridence of '60s-era vanguard jazz. Cyrille is aided in his project by a fine ensemble, including the World Saxophone Quartet's Hamiet Bluiett and Haitian Vodou percussionist Frisner Augustin.