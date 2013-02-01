Vocalist-percussionist Angel d’Cuba is, as his name suggests, a native Cuban. But even before defecting to the U.S. and settling in Chicago, he began absorbing myriad influences from beyond his island home. On Heritage , his confident handling of salsa shows d’Cuba’s command of that heritage, even as he ventures down several tangents by incorporating rock guitar into Afro-Caribbean rhythms and playing with Latino polka, as well as doing less-than-convincing stabs at singing R&B. His band is tight, honed from many nights together on stage.