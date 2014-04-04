Ani Cordero: Recordar

×

Like many Puerto Ricans, Ani Cordero shuttled between the mainland U.S. and the Caribbean while growing up. On the prolific singer-instrumentalist’s latest project, Cordero curates a collection of socially conscious songs from 20th-century Latin America. Many writers and nations are represented, including Victor Jara (Chile), Ali Primera (Venezuela) and Cuarteto Mayarí (Puerto Rico). Produced by Os Mutantes’ Sérgio Dias, Recordar maintains a sonic consistency whose Latin textures and easy-going rhythms provide a comfortable cushion for lyrics that once carried more than a note of danger. The Chilean army killed Jara because of his songs.