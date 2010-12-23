With an ear for beauty and an interest in musicology, not to mention a lovely set of voices, Anonymous 4 is one of the most popular exponents of early musicprimarily the sound of Western Europe before the Baroque Age. With The CherryTree, the New York-based quartet applies those voices to a collection of medieval British Christmas carols and Appalachian songs rooted in that tradition. The purity of their singing and the ideals they sing about are like a quilt of fresh snow on the hillside, unsoiled by the pollution and commercialism of the present age.