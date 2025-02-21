Expand Anything by Bryan Cherry

Modern times call for modern measures. By releasing a continuing agile stream of singles and EPs, Milwaukee songwriter/poet Bryan Cherry grabs elements of folk, soul and rock, then wraps everything up in production that equally sounds old school and current.

“Anything,” the title track to Cherry’s new EP is a proclamation of that could become a message each year’s valentine season. That sentiment logically flows into “Mixed Up World,” a heartfelt ode to the rewards of domestic bliss propelled by a phat Hammond organ. “Circumstances” is reminiscent of the slow jam deep cuts that served as a breather on P-Funk albums, with producer Sean Williamson’s serrated electric guitar cutting through the mix.

Stream or download Anything here.