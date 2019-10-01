'Kindred Spirits' by Arctic Sleep

Metal occupies a broader realm than much of what receives exposure beyond its own subculture. While popular notions of the genre include brutality and hedonism, some of its exponents show capacity for empathy. That feeling for others’ pain, informs Kindred Spirits, the seventh release by Milwaukee’s one-man band, Keith D aka Arctic Sleep.

Arctic Sleep’s sweeping sonorities and enveloping melodies signal more a search for peace than threat of peril. Kindred Spirits’ musical journey began with the death of D’s cat. The musical auteur’s devastation at his loss prompted a desire to make a work that speaks to anyone experiencing a loss, whether of a pet or fellow human. Since he’s working within the metal genre, it may be natural for D to make his quest for serenity epic. Symphonic strings, extended electronic drones and African djembe drumming smartly meld with the power chords and often melancholy lyrics sung in a yearning tone.

Metal fans may recognize how Arctic Sleep alludes to the work of kindred souls such as Anathema and Candlemass. Those with more of a yen for classic rock may also delight in how Kindred Spirits recalls late period Pink Floyd. With this album, Keith D has created a work rooted in its genre while expanding its boundaries for those with open minds and hearts.