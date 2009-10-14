×

Along with all the repackaging and retrospection ittriggered, the 40th anniversary of Woodstocksent archivists scurrying for lost material from 1969. Recorded in concert, Tales of ’69 finds Arlo Guthrie in hisstorytelling mode, spinning many pointedly “groovy” asides in between numbers.Variations of some songs have been heard before (albeit this may be the loneversion of “Alice’sRestaurant” featuring a Soviet scientist), but three have never been releasedin any other format.

Arlo Guthrieperforms Oct. 21 at the Schauer Arts & Activities Center, 147 N. Rural St.,Hartford.



