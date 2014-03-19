Aztec Camera: High Land, Hard Rain (Domino)

Aztec Camera was a fresh alternative to mosteverything when their debut album was released in 1983. In an era of hardcorepunk fundamentalism and icy techno-pop, the Scottish band wedded acoustictextures to lively rhythms and irresistible pop hooks with echoes of Spain andIndia. Arriving just a tad late, the 30th anniversary edition of High Land, Hard Rain includes thatwonderfully flowing first album plus a second disc with alternative versions,remixes, live tracks and lost songs. It holds up well three decades later, andsince Aztec Camera were immune to the trends of their moment, nothing soundsdated.