Brown Deer native Brian Reith has moved to Tennessee, but raps with such sweet soul that his hometown should be proud. Fellow white R&B crooners such as Justin Timberlake and Robin Thicke may want to watch their backs for B.'s honeyed tenor.

Alongside his religious and social concerns, Reith excels when he serenades his gal pal and goes on about getting respect as an M.C. Track-wise, Reith may be at his peak when channeling an imaginary Donny Hathaway/Stevie Wonder/Brian McKnight jam session. His bag of tricks may not be what mainstream R&B radio wants out of hip-hop nowadays, but Reith certainly has the chops to get played on soul gospel and urban adult contemporary stations. And if he ups the ante with more "street"-sounding mix-tapes, his appeal could grow even wider.