For hardcore fans ofNew Order and Joy Division, the wait is oversomewhat. Even though the eruptingIcelandic volcano postponed Bad Lieutenant’s U.S. tour, the band’s music remainsintact. Former New Order lead singer Bernard Sumner stands at the helm, anddrummer Stephen Morris plays on a number of the tracks as well. Blur bassistAlex James fills in for the missing Peter Hook (he left New Order in early2007) while guitarist Jake Evans shares vocals with Sumner. Guitarist PhilCunninghamwho toured with New Order on their final stateside appearance in2005completes the musical corps.

The results? Thisexcellent debut album showcases Sumner doing what he attempted to do on thefinal two New Order albumsbreak out into straightforward guitar rock (threeguitars here) with shimmering melodies and ethereal backing vocals. While somesongs have an eerily familiar New Order sound (the catchy first two tracks“Sink or Swim, “Twist of Fate”), the sound shifts and catches the listenerpleasantly by surprise as Evans jumps in on “Summer Days” and “This Is Home”awelcome musical departure that pairs his full-bodied vocals with Sumner’sdeadpan tenor. The remaining tracks deserve repeated listens on an album thatis one of the best of 2010.



