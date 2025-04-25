Expand Beach Waves by Laura Bomber 'Beach Waves' by Laura Bomber

Jewel! Yes, that's it. The latest by Milwaukeean and erstwhile half of Bomber & Red Laura Bomber exudes a strong evocation of the singer who made pop-folk safe for alt rock radio in the mid-‘90s. But that's no unfortunate thing. The voice with which Bomber accompanies the gentle guitar strums—and little else—is a slightly throatier, more mature instrument than that of her Alaskan chanteuse predecessor. And there's a slow-burning hook to the melody of “Beach Waves” that befits the song's melancholy romantic recollections. If this is the first taste of a forthcoming album in a similar, Bomber may be on the cusp of a stylistic revival some music lovers may not have known they needed. And there doesn't look to be anything sad about that.

Get Beach Waves on Amazon here.