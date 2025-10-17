Expand Beyond This Place by Kenny Barron

If you're a preeminent jazz pianist of over a half-century standing, what better way to celebrate your 80th birthday than release a new album? Kenny Barron must have thought similarly, as the varied and inventive Beyond This Place marks his introduction to being an octogenarian.

With his longstanding rhythm section of Kiyoshi Kitagawa on double bass and Jonathan Blake at the drum kit, Barron adds the smokiness of Immanuel Wilkin' alto sax on a few of Beyond This Place's nine selections, and Steve Nelson's vibraphone vibrancy on one fewer. As has been the case so often throughout Barron's six decades of work, he is comfortable ceding the spotlight to his collaborators. Predominating the set's nine cuts are Barron originals, though he makes room for a Blake composition and inspired renditions of standards by Thelonious Monk, Hoagie Carmichael, and Oscar Hammerstein II & Sigmund Rhomberg.

As has been Barron's prerogative on many of his past offerings, he allows his bandmates to work in duo, trio and quartet formations within the context of the larger unit, and to consistently pleasing effect here. Even as works from his '70s catalog and elsewhere through his career are being reissued, Barron remains vital as a player, composer, interpreter and bandleader. It would behoove jazz afficionados to appreciate him now before he ism indeed, beyond his place.

