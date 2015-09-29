Big Galut(e): Big Galut(e)

Klezmer, Baroque and tango are all at home on the debut by Big Galut(e). Classically trained musicians intensely absorbed in the Jewish tradition, Big Galut(e) play wild Eastern European dance numbers with great precision before shifting into contemporary iterations of Ashkenazi modes. They also pluck one number from the Yiddish theater, perform an elegant tango (written in the 1940s by an Argentine Jew) and a work by an Italian-Jewish court composer, circa 1600. It’s an exploration of the musicians’ roots—and many of the branches.