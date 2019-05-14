Bill Evans: Evans in England (Resonance Records)

This previously unknown 1969 live recording caught Bill Evans at peak form. Taped at London’s premiere jazz club, Ronnie Scott’s, it documents the pianist as he roared through a set of standards sprinkled with a little Thelonious Monk and Miles Davis and some original compositions as well. Evans reworked the melodies, disassembling and reassembling their parts with mathematical logic as well as emotional urgency. He was backed by upright bassist Eddie Gomez, who riffed on the melodies alongside Evans, and drummer Marty Morell, attacking the rhythms sideways. Remarkably, these recordings were made surreptitiously, with one mike and a tape recorder hidden under a tablecloth.