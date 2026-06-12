Expand Bingo!, by La Sécurité

If dance music were made to appeal to those of us who often prefer to dance (or can dance only) as if replicating herky-jerky choreomania, then Bingo!, the second full-length from La Sécurité, hits right where it aims.

The quintet, which resides in Montréal/Tiohtià:ke (the name for the area in Kanien’kéha, or Mohawk), is wired for weird: Félix Bélisle handles bass with the verve of a man decoding Funkadelic records by spinning them backwards, while drummer Kenny Smith matches him with the skills of a Keith Moon-worshipping mathematician.

Atop this duo, guitarists Melissa Di Menna and Laurence Anne Charest-Gagné and lead singer Éliane Viens—all five musicians play other instruments, and at least three contribute synthesizer parts—arrange songs that update New Wave (or Nouvelle Vague, as Quebecois mingles with English herein) energetically.

The updates don’t feel ultramodern: engineer Renny Wilson and co-producers Bélisle and Emmanuel Éthier (a fellow Montreal habitué) keep enough fuzz and grit in the recording process to make tracks like the very nervous and jumpy opener “Snack City” sound as if the band somehow hung out with and took vocal and rhythm tips from the Slits and Devo circa 1979.

“Princesse” incorporates twisted hints of the dub that regularly inspired New Wave’s would-be funkateers, “Trixie” caroms to a pogo beat not unlike the electro-rock phase of Sparks, and “Power Snoozer” has the confident nerdiness of the B-52’s somewhere between “Rock Lobster” and “Give Me Back My Man.”

No comparisons should take away from the inborn eccentricity of La Sécurité, especially with Viens, who projects the heady cool of a woman who can put you down in two languages, and with peppy keyboards that spark like Pop Rocks within the angularly swift “Detour” and the goth-driven closer “Ketchup.”

Bingo! is basically a record for dancing—mostly with oneself, maybe near others.