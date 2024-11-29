‘Bloodstains Across Wisconsin - Punk Rock Rarities 1977-85’ by Various Artists

Expand Bloodstains Across Wisconsin

As a public service, the not-exactly-sanctioned Bloodstains series remains an ongoing attempt to put collector scum in their place; a never-ending joyride down musical rabbit holes. Honestly, black holes is more like it.

Who? A collection of hard-to-find Wisconsin singles—or maybe not. The Police (who predated the peroxided trio), Bart Starr’s son, pre-Flambeau’d Potatoes, pre-Cryin’ Kinney, Black Dog Shurilla. What? Lo-fi crud, live documents, demos, privately held artifacts. When? From the era when modern music was taking shape, often problematically so, ala Einstein’s Riceboys “Black Fag,” Ozone’s “Disco Sucks” and The Bombs “Let’s Go to Guyana.” If you detect a whiff of an affectation of British accent at times, it will pass.

Where? Green Bay’s The Minors and Depo-Provera, Waukesha’s The Shemps, Kenosha’s Muscle Beach and a whole lotta Milwaukee from The Haskels, Those X-Cleavers, The Lubricants and The Blackholes. Why? Direct from Belgium. My copy is 74/50. Everyone knows the best narrator is the unreliable one.