Bold as Love: The Axis: Bold as Love Session by Jimi Hendrix Experience

For Jimi Hendrix, 1967 raced past in a blur of touring and recording. His debut LP, Are You Experienced, was barely on store shelves before he was back in the studio, demoing for the follow up, Axis: Bold as Love. Axis would not be his favorite album. He strained throughout its hectic 16-day recording session against producer Chas Chandler; Jimi wanted to jam; Chas was set on three-minute singles. The critics then and with hindsight were mixed; Axis was often dismissed as the wobbly bridge between Experienced and Hendrix’s triumphant 1968 LP, Electric Ladyland.

The producers behind the four-CD set, Bold as Love: The Axis: Bold as Love Session, urge reconsideration. In his booklet notes, Rolling Stone’s David Fricke calls Axis “a masterpiece still waiting discovery.” The standout “Spanish Castle Magic” received plenty of FM play, but there was much more on the album, including the riveting acid blues of “If 6 Was 9” and the lovely ballad “Little Wing” (with Hendrix on a borrowed glockenspiel). With Axis, Hendrix continued to hurl psychedelia into a soulful context, transmuting his blues influences and ramming past the boundaries of feedback and distortion. The Experience’s bassist, Noel Redding, and drummer, Mitch Mitchell, played like jazzmen in a heavily amplified, kaleidoscopic setting.

Bold as Love Session includes Axis’ original stereo and mono mixes. Pre-1968, stereo applied to rock was often wonky but here, the result was a fuller, more enveloping sound than the mono mix. Discs three and four are comprised of a plethora of trial-and-error renditions that began shortly after Experienced was released, audible sketch pads for Hendrix’s new song ideas. Also included are early takes from the Axis session demonstrating the recording process. Disc four concludes with live performances on Britain’s “Top of the Pops,” Dutch television and Swedish radio.

Much of what’s included on Bold as Love Session’s third and fourth discs was previously unreleased. The booklet contains period photographs and is enclosed in a box adorned with a colorful dragon drawn by Hendrix. The collection is a great gift for collectors of ‘60s rock.

