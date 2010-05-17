×

Waupun’s BookClub is set to make the town known for more than its prison. Vocalist-guitaristSam Sterk sounds a bit like Billy Corgan, but lyrically he is probably in aless-tortured place than the Smashing Pumpkins/Zwan frontman. Neo-psychedelicgrinding and earnest, emo-esque pleading inform vignettes that highlight, butare not overpowered by, a Christian perspective. The quartet rocks in a mannerbefitting the harder edge of commercial alt-rock radio. As they more fullyintegrate all the influences listed on their MySpace page and further refinetheir own voice, Book Club has the potential to break out far beyond theirhometown.