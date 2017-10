The second non-remix EP by Milwaukee's Boy Blue continues in the ’80s-inspired, post-punk, dance-oriented rocking of the band’s first album. It's as if late Joy Division/early New Order rebooted with a jolt of happiness. Retro? Very. The EP also has an air of accomplishment, however, thanks to Boy Blue's slight re-tweak of the sound, which freshens the aesthetic, especially given the Midwest-accented vocals that belie the group's non-Mancunian origin. The next remix set beckons...