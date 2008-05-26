Milwaukee's Boy Dirt Car (BDC), among the elite of American industrial bands in the 1980s, returns for the group’s first studio recording in about 20 years. Where once they engaged in metallic, percussive excursions, the mood has changed. Drones, throbs and the sounds of various modes of transportation dominate, sometimes to psychedelic effect. The angry or gravely pensive recitations of BDC members such as Eric Lunde (the only original member not present) have been replaced, as the only vocals are the hushed conversations that pepper one of the four cuts. Boy Dirt Car’s album offers a compelling musical discourse for those with open ears.