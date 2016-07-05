The Breath: Carry Your Kin (Real World)

The pedigree of the talent lending a hand to The Breath on their debut is impressive enough to warrant notice. Carry Your Kin was mixed by Tchad Blake, the innovative engineer-producer for Los Lobos and The Latin Playboys, and the studio-label belongs to Peter Gabriel. The key band members, guitarist Stuart McCallum and vocalist Rioghnach Connolly, met in Manchester and married his interest in rock music constructed from loops and effects with her devotion to Irish tradition. The result floats intriguingly between grounded and dreamy, familiar and experimental.