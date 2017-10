×

Milwaukee’sBrian Drow works casual experimentation into the usual introspection and gentleencouragement proffered by his singer-songwriter style. Acoustic guitar andharmonica dominate, along with wispy, bittersweet reminiscences, but Drow mixesit up enough to keep his work compelling. Among the many Milwaukee troubadours of his sort, Drowsounds especially comfortable in his skin, and the slight edginess to his sounddoesn't distract from his rootsy mission.