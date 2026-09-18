Expand Photo via Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels

Things have come into focus since Live It Up!, Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels’ 2023 album that came with a pair of 3D glasses. While his side gig as a MIAD professor comes in handy with artwork, it’s Humphries’ songwriting and band that command attention here.

“Can’t Fix Stupid,” “F.R.I.G.I.D.” and “Hot Damn I Want Your Girl” are nice spins on frustration, which turns out to be inspiring enough to write a catchy song.

But the collection of tunes is certainly not one-dimensional. “Hold on Me” is great slow burn that might suggest more than a few listens to the collected works of Rockpile. Instrumentals “Giddy Up” jumps and is an invitation to dancers, while “Ghost Town” paces through Spaghetti-Western twang.

The solidly talented band includes familiar names—Chris Conrad and Kurt Weber are the supple spine of a rhythm section; guitarist Lorenzo Ripani and ubiquitous steel guitarist Leroy Deuster add twang and Humphries himself pounds the piano a few times.

× "Baby, I Love You!” by Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels

Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels, album release show at The Annex at Foxtown in Mequon, Saturday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.