Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels

by

Album Reviews

Things have come into focus since Live It Up!, Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels’ 2023 album that came with a pair of 3D glasses. While his side gig as a MIAD professor comes in handy with artwork, it’s Humphries’ songwriting and band that command attention here.

“Can’t Fix Stupid,” “F.R.I.G.I.D.” and “Hot Damn I Want Your Girl” are nice spins on frustration, which turns out to be inspiring enough to write a catchy song.

But the collection of tunes is certainly not one-dimensional. “Hold on Me” is great slow burn that might suggest more than a few listens to the collected works of Rockpile. Instrumentals “Giddy Up” jumps and is an invitation to dancers, while “Ghost Town” paces through Spaghetti-Western twang.

The solidly talented band includes familiar names—Chris Conrad and Kurt Weber are the supple spine of a rhythm section; guitarist Lorenzo Ripani and ubiquitous steel guitarist Leroy Deuster add twang and Humphries himself pounds the piano a few times.

Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels, album release show at The Annex at Foxtown in Mequon, Saturday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.